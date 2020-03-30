‘Lucifer’ completes 1 year: Prithviraj reveals how Mohanlal gave him a pleasant surprise

Actor Prithviraj’s maiden directorial venture Lucifier recently completed one year. On the special occasion, the young hero revealed that Mohanlal had given him a pleasant surprise by joining him at a popular theatre to catch the first show of the movie. The Ezra star added that he would not have been able to deliver the goods had he not received ample support from all associated with the magnum opus.

Lucifer, one of the most ambitious Malayalam movies of 2019, featured Mohanlal in a massy new avatar that clicked with ‘Complete Actor’ fans. The film had quite a few punch dialogues that added a new dimension to the viewing experience and gave the aam janta a reason to celebrate. The blockbuster action-drama had a stellar cast that included Manju Warrier, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Prithviraj, Indrajith and Tovino Thomas.

The tremendous response to Lucifer helped ‘Lalettan’ silence his critics and prove that he is still the man to beat. It also helped Mollywood grab plenty of attention. A while ago, it was reported that the biggie would be remade in Telugu with Chiranjeevi in the lead. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.

Coming back to Prithviraj, he was last seen in the action-thriller Ayappanum Koshiyum that received a positive response from the target audience. The film had an impressive cast that included Biju Menon, Ranjith, Gowri Nandha and Anna Rajan. He will next be seen in Aadujeevitham, which features Amala Paul as the leading lady. The actor-director will also be resuming work on Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer after the coronavirus lockdown.

On the other hand, Mohanlal was last seen in Big Brother that failed to live up to expectations. He will next be seen in the pan-India movie Marakkar. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Arjun Sarja, Sudeep and Suniel Shetty.