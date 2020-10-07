Mahesh Babu comments on 10 years of 'Khaleja, expresses a desire to work with Trivikram Srinivas again

There's no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence, sincere performances and impressive body of work. 'Prince', on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share a message on the 10th anniversary of his popular film Khaleja.

He said that he was happy about 'reinventing' himself with the movie and expressed a desire to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas once again.

"Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon," he tweeted.

Khaleja, which revolved around the illegal mining menace, marked Mahesh Babu's second collaboration with the 'Wizard of Words'. The two had previously teamed up for the well-received Athadu and this made the film a high-stakes affair for all concerned. It had a strong cast that included Anushka Shetty, Sunil, versatile actor Prakash Raj and Subbaraju.

Khaleja failed to make an impact at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from most critics. It has, however, gained popularity over the years.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The cast of the film included the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, 'Lady Amitabh' Vijayshanthi and Prakash Raj.

He will next be seen in the Parasuram-helmed Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which features him in a new avatar. The film is likely to cater to the family audience as opposed to the masses. Mahesh Babu also has a film with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in his kitty. The biggie is expected to go on floors once 'Jakkanna' wraps up the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads.

