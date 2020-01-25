Malala Yousafzai biopic 'Gul Makai' gets U/A certificate

"Gul Makai", a biopic on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film has been directed by HE Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla. It is presented by Jayantilal Gada and Tekno Films.

"The film is based on Malala Yousafzai, but it is totally on war zone. It has action and violence, but still it got the U/A Certificate as it promotes girl child education and women empowerment. I'm thankful to the government of India and the CBFC," Khan told PTI.

In "Gul Makai", actor Reem Shaikh will star as Malala, while Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Kulkarni and Mukesh Rishi feature in pivotal roles.

The film charts "the courageous journey of Ziauddin Yousafzai family, when Swat Valley in Pakistan was seized by Taliban gunmen in 2009 and Sharia law was imposed upon its people."

Malala, daughter of Ziauddin Yousafzai, spoke against the world most dangerous terrorist organisation through her blogs on the BBC Urdu website under the pseudonym Gul Makai, against the oppression faced by them in Swat Valley, Pakistan.

She spoke for the right of girls, especially the right to receive a complete education, her courage and bravery gained worldwide recognition and support.

"Gul Makai" is slated to be released on January 31, 2020.