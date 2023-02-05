Manish Malhotra designs Siddharth-Kiara wedding dresses

Manish Malhotra designs wedding dresses of Siddharth and Kiara

Sources said that Manish has designed Siddharth Malhotra's sherwani to match Kiara's bridal lehenga

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Feb 05 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 15:06 ist
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Credit: IANS Photo

World famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed Kiara Advani's lehenga and Siddharth Malhotra's sherwani for their wedding.

Manish Malhotra is a well-known name in Bollywood who has designed dresses of many actors and actresses including Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan etc.

His team is also working for Mehendi, Haldi and other pre-wedding functions. The clothes of both family members have also been designed by Manish's team.

Manish reached Jaisalmer on Saturday afternoon along with Kiara by Ambani's charter plane, while his team members arrived in the evening.

Rizwan Shaikh, Ali Rizvi, jewellry maker Kamlesh Gupta, Raj Rankawat, Manish Malhotra's assistant Jason D'Souza, among others came to Jaisalmer for the photo shoot of the designer dress made by their team.

