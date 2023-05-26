Marvel halts production on 'Thunderbolts' movie due to writers' strike

Marvel Studios has put production of Thunderbolts feature film on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike.

Members of the WGA went on strike early this month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Thunderbolts was set to start shooting in three weeks in Atlanta.

Also Read | Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

The move comes weeks after the studio had to pause pre-production on its Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie, which was expected to shoot in June as well.

Paper Towns helmer Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts, with Beef scribe Lee Sung Jin working on the script from a first draft by writer Eric Pearson.

The film stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, all reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters.

Thunderbolts is slated to release on July 26, 2024.