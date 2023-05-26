Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Marvel halts production on 'Thunderbolts' movie due to writers' strike

The move comes weeks after the studio had to pause pre-production on its Mahershala Ali-led 'Blade' movie, which was expected to shoot in June as well

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 26 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 11:58 ist
Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East picket outside Peacock Newfront streaming service offices, in New York City, US, May 2, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Marvel Studios has put production of Thunderbolts feature film on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike.

Members of the WGA went on strike early this month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Thunderbolts was set to start shooting in three weeks in Atlanta.

Also Read | Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

The move comes weeks after the studio had to pause pre-production on its Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie, which was expected to shoot in June as well.

Paper Towns helmer Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts, with Beef scribe Lee Sung Jin working on the script from a first draft by writer Eric Pearson.

The film stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, all reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters.

Thunderbolts is slated to release on July 26, 2024.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Hollywood
Los Angeles
movies
Marvel
Marvel Studios

Related videos

What's Brewing

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

 