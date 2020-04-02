Mrunal Thakur says Shahid Kapoor made her feel comfortable while working on ‘Jersey’

Actress Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor in the eagerly awaited Jersey and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans.

During a recent interaction with a leading magazine, the Batla House star revealed that she felt nervous during the initial days of the shoot as her role is a rather challenging one. She added that ‘Shasha’ supported her while she was ‘struggling’ and this lifted her spirits.

“Shahid made me feel comfortable. He said, 'It's okay, even I am struggling. These are the initial days. It is all okay'. He also said, 'It is going to get easier, once we get into character, start living the journey and perform’," she added.

Mrunal made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia and added a new dimension to her career. Thereafter, she acted in Super 30 and Batla House and consolidated her standing in the industry. Earlier this year, she was seen in the Netflix offering Ghost Stories that received mixed reviews from the target audience. Many feel Jersey has the potential to be a game changer for Nagpur woman.

Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name that featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. It revolves around an ageing cricketer who makes a comeback to the sport. The film was originally supposed to feature Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine, but this did not happen as the ‘Kodava Beauty’ felt that she would not be able to do justice to the role. Following this Mrunal was roped in to star in the flick. Last year, Shahid had it out to the park with Kabir Singh (a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy) and proved his mettle. The inside talk is that Jersey too can work wonders for his career.

Coming back to Mrunal, she currently has Toofan in her kitty. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, revolves around the life of a boxer and features Farhan Akhtar in the lead. She will also be seen in the comedy-drama Aankh Micholi.

