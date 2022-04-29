My character is a hopeless romantic with a positive outlook: Javed Jaffrey on 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2'

Actor Jaaved Jaffrey, who plays a key role in Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, says that he enjoyed working on the series as he could 'really relate' to his character at a certain level.

"This character is a hopeless romantic who has been waiting for someone, who was once part of his life, to return. He has a sense of positivity and a hope in his heart. I could really relate to this aspect. That said, on a lighter note, I have not been waiting for someone for 30 years," he told DH

The fact that he related with the character made it easier for him to bring it to life on the screen.

"The approach to this part is no different from the one followed for others. I read the script and did my homework before the shoot. Then, of course, there were things that required spontaneity. It was always about finding it within. In a way, I depended on mixing and matching these aspects," he said

Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 is a romantic drama that revolves around the bond between Sumer, played by Nakuul Mehta, and Anya Singh's Tanie. It is touted to be even more engaging than the first season, which emerged as an 'OTT hit' in 2020.

"Anya is a really good actor. I admire her work. She has an expressive face. Nakuul is also good but I didn't work with him too much as we have only one scene together," said Jaffrey

This will be Jaffrey's second web series. He was previously seen in The Final Call, headlined by Arjun Rampal.

"OTT is a boon. More platforms mean more work for artists. For viewers, it is like a book as you can watch a bit and come back later," said the Coolie No 1 actor.

It remains to be seen whether Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 proves to be a memorable release for him.

