'Naanga Vera Maari': First single from Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' is out

The first single from actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie Valimai is out and is a treat for his fans. It is titled Naanga Vera Maari has been composed by Yuvan shankar Raja, the young maestro behind songs such as Aarariraro and En Kadhal Solla, and has lively vibe. The lyrics in particular should work well with the Gen Y crowd.

Interestingly, the motion poster of the biggie too was released without a formal announcement. It appears that the team has decided to follow this unique stratergy to promote the film.

Valimai is touted to be a thriller and it features Ajith in a new avatar. The film has been shot in exotic locations and is set to cater to an urban audience. It has been produced by Bollywood's Boney Kapoor and marks his second collaboration with 'Thala'. The two had previously collaborated for the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai, which did well at the box office. Like the Pink remake, this too has been directed by H Vinoth. It remains to be seen whether the film matches the standards set by Nerkonda Paarvai.

Valimai has an impressive cast that includes Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. The Bollywood star, who garnered attention with her work in Rajinikanth's Kaala, will be hoping to consolidate her standing in the industry with the flick. Karthikeya, on the other hand, rose to fame with the Telugu movie RX 100. He later played the antagonist in Nani's Gang Leader. Valimai might open new avenues for the young star if it does well at the box office.

The flick was supposed to be released in theatres last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic. The release date will be announced only once things return to 'normal'. The craze for Valimai,meanwhile, has already become a craze among fans.

Some time ago, fans asked cricketer Moeen Ali for updates about the flick during England's match against India in Chennai. Ajith soon asked the 'Thala Army' to refrain from indulging in such acts.