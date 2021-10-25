National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday honored some of the biggest names from the film fraternity with National Awards. Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee won in the 'Best Actor' category for their work in the Tamil movie Asuran and the Hindi film Bhonsle, respectively. Kangana Ranaut was adjudged the 'Best Actress' for her performances in Panga and Manikarnika.
Here is the full list of winners
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender
Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)
Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)
Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)
Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)
Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)
Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.
Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)
Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)
Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember
Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)
Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
