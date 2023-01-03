Netflix cancels '1899' after one season

The eight-episode show starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau

  Jan 03 2023
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 17:21 ist
1899, the mystery thriller series from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, will not return for a second season on Netflix.

Co-showrunners and executive producers bo Odar and Friese shared the announcement on social media on Monday.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life," the creators said in a joint statement posted on Odar's Instagram account.

The duo, who rose to global prominence following the popularity of the hit German series Dark, also thanked fans for their love and support.

"We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget," they said. 

Friese served as writer and bo Odar directed 1899, billed as a multilingual German period drama that followed a mixed group of European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the US.  

"When they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare," the logline of the series read.

The eight-episode show starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.

