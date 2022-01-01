No change in 'Radhe Shyam' release date despite increase in Covid-19 cases

The makers of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey recently announced that the sports drama, slated to hit the screens on December 31, would release on a later date due to the increase in Covid-19/Omicron cases in India. This led to speculation that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam too would not be able to keep its date with the audience.

The makers have, now, dismissed the rumours and it will premiere in theatres as planned on January 14. The team unveiled a new poster in which 'Darling' and Pooja Hegde are seen in a 'classy' new avatar. Their chemistry is hard to miss. The film--shot in Hindi and Telugu-- has garnered attention with its visually-appealing trailer, which suggests that it may prove to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

It is scheduled to hit the screens a week after S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). It remains to be seen whether the Jr NTR-starrer affects the film's performance. Radhe Shyam is also likely to face competition from Ajith's Valimai in the Tamil states. A lot will ultimately depend on whether more Covid restrictions are put in place in key markets such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states in the coming days.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the love story of two passionate lovers. The flick has piqued the curiosity of fans as it marks Pooja's first collaboration with 'Darling'. She had some time ago revealed the romantic scenes will be a treat for the class audience. This will be Prabhas' first release after Saaho. The actioner did well in the Hindi market but did not live up to expectations in other regions.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Adipurush. It is an adaptation of The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram. The Baahubali hero will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Prabhas also has Salaar, directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel, in his kitty. It is touted to be an actioner and marks his first collaboration with actor Shruti Haasan. The film is backed by Hombale Films and revolves around a 'violent man'.