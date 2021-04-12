Oscars 2021 Directing nominees: A keen contest on the cards

The Oscars 2021, widely regarded as a celebration of good cinema, will be held on April 25 much to the delight of movie buffs. Some of the most popular names from the industry are vying for top honours, which suggests that a keen contest is on the cards. The 'Directing' category, in particular, has piqued the curiosity of fans as it features talented storytellers from diverse backgrounds. Here is a look at the names in the running for the honour this year.



Thomas Vinterberg ('Another Round')



Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies such as The Celebration and The Hunt, has garnered a fair deal of attention with his latest directorial venture Another Round. It is a comedy-drama and revolves around what happens when four friends, who are in a similar situation in life, meet up for a party. It has an impressive cast headlined by Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Bo Larsen.



Chloé Zhao ('Nomadland')



Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao hit the right notes with her latest film Nomadland, which revolves around the journey of a woman who turns nomad following a series of setbacks. It had a simple yet moving narrative, which relies on 'showing' rather than 'telling'. Veteran actor Frances McDormand proved to be the heart and soul of the film and got into the skin of the character.

Also Read | 'Nomadland' movie review: Frances McDormand-starrer is a captivating drama

David Fincher ('Mank')

The biographical drama was based on the life of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz and highlighted his role in developing the Hollywood classic Citizen Kane, It garnered a fair deal of attention as it marked a new beginning for the director, best known for thrillers such as The Game and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Lee Isaac Chung ('Minari')



The popular filmmaker has received rave reviews for his semi-biographical drama Minari, which focusses on the life of a Korean immigrant family based in the US. It has been praised for its sensitive presentation and realistic narrative. The cast is headlined by Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri.



Emerald Fennell ('Promising Young Woman')



Actor Emerald Fennell has managed to bag a nomination in the prestigious category with her maiden directorial venture Promising Young Woman, which is no mean feat. The film is a black comedy and touches upon the #MeToo movement. It had an impressive cast headlined by Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham.