Mangeshkar left out of 'In Memoriam' section at Oscars

Oscars 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar left out of 'In Memoriam' segment

Mangeshkar and Kumar's absence was a glaring one, especially after BAFTA honoured them earlier this month

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 28 2022, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 12:17 ist
Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar were an integral part of Indian cinema. Credit:

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and cinema veteran Dilip Kumar were missing from the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 94th Academy Awards.

The absence of two of Indian cinema's giants from the 2022 Oscars ceremony was a glaring one, especially after the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) honoured Mangeshkar and Kumar earlier this month.

In its 2021 edition, the Oscars had featured actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its tributes section.

Actors such as Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Carmine Salinas, Olivia Dukakis, William Hurt, Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovich, Clarence Williams III, Michael K Williams, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Sally Kellerman, Yvette Mimeux, Sonny Chiba, Saginaw Grant, Dorothy Steel, Dean Stockwell, Melvin Van Peebles, Norman Lloyd, and Max Julien were among the names that were celebrated in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the show held at Dolby Theatre here.

Composer-lyricist Steven Sondheim of West Side Story fame; cinematographer Hayla Hutchins; talent manager Chris Huvane; producers Jerome Hellman, David H DePatie, Martha De Laurentiis, Brian Goldner, Irwin W Young, Alan Lard Jr; Superman director Richard Donner; "Ghostbusters" filmmaker Ivan Reitman; costume designer Emi Wada; directors Jean-Marc Vallee, Lina Wertmulller, Douglas Trumbull, Felipe Cazals; visual effects supervisor Robert Blalack, Bill Taylor; film editor John Gregory, David Brenner, Lewis Erskine; casting director Don Phillips; "Pinocchio" animator Ruthie Thompson; stunt coordinator-performer Brad Allan, and composer Mikis Theodorakis were also remembered. 

