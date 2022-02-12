OTT has ensured a good flow of work for me, earlier it was fragmented: Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who has acted in series such as Criminal Justice and Undekhi, says that he gets work quite frequently nowadays due to the 'OTT revolution', which wasn't the case a few years ago.

"I got offers even before the rise of streaming platforms but things were fragmented. There were periods when no offers came. Now, work ka flow hai. All in all, content is king here," he told DH.

Bhattacharya began his career with a supporting role in the 2001 release Monsoon Wedding, starring Naseeruddin Shah. He subsequently appeared in well-received films such as Maqbool, Black Friday and Lootera, carving a niche for himself in the industry. It was, however, the hard-hitting web series Criminal Justice that proved to be a gamechanger for the underrated actor. Bhattacharya, who played the role of the ruthless Layak, held his own against young sensation Vikrant Massey and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff, proving that he had arrived.

He consolidated his standing on OTT with his portrayal of a cop in Undekhi, which received mixed to positive reviews from the audience. He was also part of The Gone Game, Jamtara and Mirzapur 2. Bhattacharya recently continued his association with OTT with his latest series Rocket Boys, which has received rave reviews for highlighting the events behind India;'s rise as a Nuclear power. It told a story that spanned across three decades--40s, 50s and 60s-- and catered to an urban audience. Bhattacharya's portrayal of Dr Raza, a scientist who shares an uneasy equation with the protagonists Homi J Bhabha (Jim Sharb) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh), received the thumbs up with critics lauding his performance.

"I could really relate to the age shown in the show. The fact that it was a fictional character also made it easy for me to experiment," added Bhattacharya.

Rocket Boys premiered on the same day as the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Looop Lapeta, which featured Bhattacharya in the role of a gangster.

"Taapsee is doing good work but our tracks run parallel to each other," he said.

It was based on the German thriller Run Lola Run and received mixed reviews from critics.

Bhattacharya, meanwhile, has turned his attention to his upcoming projects. He will be seen in a key role in the actioner Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2, starring Vidyut Jammwal. He also has the web series Undekhi 2 and the Bengali movie Bonbibi in his kitty.