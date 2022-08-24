Parenting is not something you get right: Sara Zwangobani on 'The Rings of Power'

The Lord of the Rings is considered a seminal work of high fantasy, and perhaps one of the biggest pieces of fiction written in the last century -- but it is not beyond criticism.

One of the criticisms of the series has been a lack of focus on parent-child relationships in both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It appears to be something The Rings of Power is out to fix.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Premiere of the big-budget prequel to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, actors Nazanin Boniadi and Sara Zwangobani -- who both play mothers to remarkably different kinds of children -- had a fairly common perception of the duty: "It's not something you get right."

"I think parenting is not something you get right, you just sort of do your best," said Zwangobani, who plays the role of Marigold Brandyfoot, mother to Nori Brandyfoot (payed by Markella Kavenagh), who can be described as a troublemaker with a certain flair for getting into trouble and with her own tensions with her parents.

"But certainly, in terms of portraying different forms of parent-child relationships, I think this show does it extraordinarily well. I think many people will be able to relate to what you see in the show," Zwangobani added.

There is tension in the parent-child relation dynamic in the show, said Markella Kavenagh. "There is tension and conflict between parents and children, but you can see there is an understand and empathy from the parents," she said.

It was a sentiment generally echoed by Boniadi, who said that her character's relationship with her son Theo is fraught with tension and angst, but also deeply embedded in love.