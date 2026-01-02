Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Watch | Young Indian boy imitates Brett Lee's bowling action, video goes viral

Social media users were impressed with the bowling action with many suggesting he has a great potential to be a future star.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 11:25 IST
Cricket newsSocial mediaTrendingBrett Lee

Follow us on :

Follow Us