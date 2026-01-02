<p>A video of a young boy imitating former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Australia">Australia</a> pacer Brett Lee's action to perfection has gone viral on social <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=X">media platform X</a>. </p><p>The video of the boy claimed to be eight years old, has garnered over five lakh views on the platform. </p><p>Sharing the video, a user captioned it, "Hailing from India, this 8-year-old has managed to perfectly mimic Brett Lee’s iconic bowling action. A must watch vide</p>.<p>Social media users were impressed with the bowling action with many suggesting he has a great potential to be a future star. </p><p>One user said, "Impressive! If guided well, this action could echo far beyond backyard cricket." </p><p>Another commented, "Here is a star of the future."</p><p>One comment pointed out that the action was technically sound. "Wow, he even keeps his front (left) leg perfectly straight upon delivery. Most kids don't do that."</p><p>One user, in a light hearted comment, said he wanted to watch a foreign kid imitating Jasprit Bumrah's action to perfection. "The world will really be "equal" in true sense if an 8-year-old kid from England or Australia or New Zealand were to mimic the iconic action of an Indian bowler like Jasprit Bumrah or someone else," it read. </p><p>"Born after Brett Lee retired… still downloaded the software perfectly," joked anoteher.</p><p>Brett Lee is one of the fastest bowlers the world has seen. The pacer represented Australia from 1999 to 2012, picking up 310 wickets in 76 Test, and 380 wickets in 221 ODIs. </p>