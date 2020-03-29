Paresh Rawal praises Akshay Kumar, attacks those who questioned his citizenship

Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the ‘PM-CARES’ fund to help India in its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak that has forced the central government to implement a lockdown. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, on Sunday, praised the ‘Khiladi’ for his generosity and implied that he is a selfless individual who has no ‘ulterior motives’. He also took a dig at a section of the audience for calling the Gold hero a ‘Canadian citizen’.

Akshay shares a good rapport with Rawal and has worked with him in films such as Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri.

The Kesari star has been quite vocal about the need to follow the government’s instructions to stay safe amid the COVID-19 threat. He took part in the ‘Janta Curfew’ and thanked front liners for leading the war against the coronavirus. Akki, as fans call him, recently lashed out at those are not taking the situation seriously and urged them to think about the welfare of their families.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Hindi film industry to a standstill as most production houses have pushed back release dates of major movies. 83, Haathi Mere Saathi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are some flicks that will not be released as planned. The shoots of movies such as Radhe, Jersey and Prabhas 20 have been suspended till further notice.

Coming back to Akshay, he was last seen in Good Newwz that did well at the box office despite releasing days after the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The film had a strong cast that included Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 2.0 villain will next be seen in the actioner Sooryavanshi, which is slated to hit screens after things return to normal.