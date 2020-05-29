‘PonMagal Vandhal’ releases on Amazon Prime: Jyothika starrer leaves film fraternity stunned

The eagerly-awaited Jyothika starrer PonMagal Vandhal, which skipped the theatrical route amid the coronavirus pandemic, released directly on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The Suriya-backed movie has taken social media by storm with several popular names from the film world giving it a thumbs-up. Here are the top twitter reactions to PonMagal Vandhal.
SR Prabhu
Had the privilege to watch #PonmagalVandhal on @PrimeVideoIN last night! Gripping and Hard Hitting Thriller on the way from MidNight world wide! Ulaga varalaattrill Mudhal Muraiyaaga ungal illangalukke Neradiyaga #PMV (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)
Vignesh Shivn
PonmagalVandhal is a hard-hitting, well made, sensibly written film carried by #Jyotika mam like a champion of an actor throughout!A great first film frm @fredrickjj taking a delicate topic&handling wit dignity! anothr good film frm @Suriya_offl sir @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD" (Credit:Amazon Prime Video)
Bramma G
#PonmagalVandhaal Such an important court room drama with excellent performance of #Jo and legendary directors. Kudos dear @frederickjj @ramji_ragebe1 & the entire team for carrying so big to us. Respects dear @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian
SJ Suryah
heart touching movie ....lead actress mrs jothika suriya carried it so well and lived the character from her heart and all the characters they played their part very well .... 👍👍 to dir sir and team ... sjs (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)
Atlee
#PonmagalVandhalOnPrime strong message emotionally driven movie
