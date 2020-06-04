Prabhas’ next to explore a unique subject?

It is no secret that Prabhas is one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema and enjoys an enviable fan following for a variety of reasons. The mass hero will soon be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for an ambitious sci-fi thriller, being referred to as Prabhas 21, and this has piqued the curiosity. A while ago, it was reported the biggie would have shades of the Chiranjeevi-Sridevi starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990) and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. The latest reports suggest that the film will explore the concept of God and feature ‘Darling’ in a never seen before avatar.

Coming back to Prabhas, he was last seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Saaho that opened on a solid note despite receiving largely negative reviews. The action-thriller featured Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut. The cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Bruce Lee actor Arun Vijay, Prakash Belawadi, Lal and Chunky Panday.

The Baahubali hero will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Jaan/Prabhas 20 that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film, being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is touted to be a romantic-drama and might have reincarnation as an underlying theme. The Maharshi star had, some time ago, said that Prabhas 20 has a ‘classy’ romantic track.

The buzz is that it might release in December but this has not been confirmed yet. One is likely to get clarity on the matter once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.



Also read: Were you aware Prabhas appeared in a Hindi movie before the release of ‘Baahubali’?