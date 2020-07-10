Prabhas thanks team ‘Baahubali’ as the movie completes 5 years

Actor Prabhas took to Facebook to thank the team behind the 2015 blockbuster Baahubali, which completed five years on Friday. ‘Darling’ also shared a still from the movie in which he is seen in a regal avatar.

Baahubali, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, was a period-drama that revolved around what happens when a free-spirited young man learns that he is the son of a noble ‘king’. The film featured Prabhas in the titular role while Rana Daggubati played the dreaded antagonist Bhallaldev. The cast included Tamannaah Bhatia, ‘Lady Superstar’ Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, veteran actress Rohini and Sudeep.

Baahubali created a fair deal of buzz among fans with its grand visuals and thrilling climax. The phenomenal response to the biggie set the stage for Baahubali 2, which redefined the tenets of Indian cinema.

Baahubali, which was presented to the Hindi audience by Karan Johar, did phenomenal business up North and broke the language barrier.

Coming back to Prabhas, he was last seen in the pan-India biggie Saaho that did well in the Hindi belt but underperformed at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The action-thriller, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, had a strong cast that included Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The Sujeeth-helmed magnum opus revolved around what happens when a tycoon is killed in ‘accident’.

The mass hero will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Radhe Shyam (previously known as Prabhas 20), featuring him in a stylish new avatar. The film, being directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic-drama and has been shot in exotic locations. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, which has piqued the curiosity. It is slated to release in 2021.

He also has a film with Nag Ashwin, tentatively titled Prabhas 21, in his kitty.