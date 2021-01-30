Prabhas to collaborate with ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand for an action-thriller?

Actor Prabhas, widely regarded a bonafide pan-India star, is all set to sign his next major Bollywood movie. According to multiple reports, ‘Darling’ will soon be teaming up with noted filmmaker Siddharth Anand for an ambitious action-thriller, to be shot on an impressive budget.

Prabhas and the War helmer have apparently already had a few discussions about the said project and zeroed in on a potential script. An official announcement regarding the biggie might be made later this year. The film, which is slated to hit the floors in 2022, will most probably be released in multiple languages to cash in on the Baahubali actor’s popularity.

This report comes at a time when Prabhas is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and will mark her first collaboration with the mass hero. It reportedly has a 'pure' romantic track that is likely to connect with the classes. It, however, is unlikely to feature too many mass sequences

He will soon be turning his attention to Salaar, which marks his first collaboration with actor Shruti Haasan, The Prashanth Neel-helmed actioner is expected to be a treat for the common viewer. Prabhas has agreed to play Lord Ram in the mythological-drama Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. It features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist ‘Lankesh’ and will mark his Tollywood debut.

Prabhas also has Prabhas 21, co-starring Deepika Padukone and ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan, in his kitty.

Siddharth, on the other hand, is working on actor Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. The Yash Raj Films-backed magnum opus is likely to hit screens this year. He will also be wielding the microphone for the Hindi movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and ‘Piku’.