Preity Zinta visits Kamakhya temple after staying up all night, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of pictures and videos she took in the temple area

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 15:35 ist
Preity Zinta. Credit: AFP Photo

 Actress Preity Zinta visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati after having a delayed flight and staying up all night. She said it all seemed worth it once she entered the temple.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of pictures and videos she took in the temple area.

Dressed in a powder pink Indian wear, Preity covered her head and wore a face mask as she entered the temple. The video features a glimpse of the temple and a pond. She took several selfies from inside the complex.

The actress captioned the post: "One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours &amp; I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there &amp; a sense of peace n calm."

Preity was recently seen at the ongoing IPL. She was cheering for her team Punjab Kings, which was playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Preity Zinta
Entertainment News
Kamakhya

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

