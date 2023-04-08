Preity Zinta visits Kamakhya temple after staying up all night, feels 'peace & calm'

Actress Preity Zinta visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati after having a delayed flight and staying up all night. She said it all seemed worth it once she entered the temple.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of pictures and videos she took in the temple area.

Dressed in a powder pink Indian wear, Preity covered her head and wore a face mask as she entered the temple. The video features a glimpse of the temple and a pond. She took several selfies from inside the complex.

The actress captioned the post: "One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm."

Preity was recently seen at the ongoing IPL. She was cheering for her team Punjab Kings, which was playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.