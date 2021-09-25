Preparations took a lot out of me but shoot went smooth like butter: Taapsee Pannu on 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actor Taapsee Pannu says that she found it quite difficult to prepare for her role in the upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket but the shoot itself proved to be a cakewalk. She praised director Akarsh Khurana for giving her one of the 'smoothest experiences' of her career.

"I was involved with the film right from the beginning. Preparing for the role was taxing and draining as a physical transformation was needed. The shoot, however, went off makhan ke jaisa. It was one of the smoothest experiences all thanks to Akarsh," she told DH during a virtual press meet.

The film features the Pink star in the role of an athlete and highlights what happens when she is subjected to a 'gender test'. It has garnered a fair deal of attention as it marks her first collaboration with the Akarsh, who had previously wielded the microphone for Karwaan. The flick has an impressive cast that includes Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pathak. Abhishek, who rose to fame when he played 'Hathoda' Tyagi in Paatal Lok, is going through a terrific phase on the work front and recently impressed fans with his work in Helmet and anthology Ankahi Kahaniyan. The trailer of Rashmi Rocket suggests that the movie could be yet another gamechanger for him.

The film was to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to premiere on Zee5 on October 15.

This will be Taapsee's second Hindi film to premiere digitally. Her much-hyped Haseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix some time ago, receiving mixed to negative reviews. The movie was directed by Vinil Mathew and revolved around the journey of a woman who is accused of murdering her husband. The cast included Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane

It remains to be seen whether Rashmi Rocket helps her score a digital success. Taapsee, meanwhile, is working on Shabaash Mithu, which revolves around the life of cricketer Mithali Raj.