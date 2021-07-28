Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 11

Actor Prithviraj's upcoming film Kuruthi is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday. The movie was to be released in theatres on May 13 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kuruthi is touted to be a political thriller and features Prithviraj in an intense new avatar. The hard-hitting title suggests that the film will revolve around the quest for power and boast of several shocking twists. One is likely to get clarity on the plot closer to the release date. The flick has been directed by newcomer Manu Warrier, who wrote the screenplay for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's television show Yudh. He made his directorial debut with the well-received Hindi movie Coffee Bloom, It remains to be seen whether Kuruthi helps him begin his Mollywood innings on a good note.

The film has an impressive cast that includes Murali Gopy, Roshan Matthew and Shine Tom Chacko. Roshan, who made his big-screen debut with a supporting role in the 2015 release Adi Kapyare Kootamani, is going through an impressive phase on the work front. He garnered attention with his work in the Anurag Kashyap-helmed Choked, which marked his Bollywood debut. The heartthrob was also part of the Fahadh Faasil-starrer C U Soon, which received rave reviews with its unique presentation. He is hoping to add another feather to his cap with Kuruthi.

This, interestingly, will be Prithviraj second 'direct to OTT' release. He was last seen in Cold Case, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 30. The horror thriller featured him in the role of a cop and received negative reviews as the screenplay wasn't up to the mark. The cast included Suchitra Pillai and Aruvi star Aditi Balan. The buzz is that Kuruthi has the potential to help him get his career back on track.

