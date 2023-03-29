Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets trolled after calling 'RRR' Tamil film

Priyanka gets trolled after calling 'RRR' Tamil film

After opening a can of worms in a podcast, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas got into a sticky situation as she referred to the Telugu film RRR starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan as a Tamil film.

Priyanka was in a conversation with Dax Shepard on his podcast titled Armchair Expert. Priyanka made the mistake while correcting Shepard, who tagged RRR as a Bollywood film.

This happened when Shepard was comparing Bollywood to be like the 50s of Hollywood when a few stars and big studios controlled everything. To which, Priyanka agreed.

She said, "I don't think you are far from it. I think that was what it was big studios, five actors big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it's streaming.

"It has given access to so many people who are making content." She added that "Bollywood has evolved", to which the host mentioned S S Rajamouli's RRR, whose song Naatu Naatu won big at the 95th Oscar Awards.

Priyanka corrected him and said: "That's a Tamil movie by the way. It's like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those it's like our Avengers."

Social media users took to Twitter to share their opinion on the gaffe.

"If it is to be believed then @priyankachopra lacks clarity on Indian cinema. #RRR is a Original #Telugu movie, NOT a #Tamil movie," said one social media user.

Another user said, "IDK what's the context. She could have done some research before mentioning but could have said just Indian film. This south vs south, north vs south is getting too much these days .. Feels like stan Twitter fan wars."

Another said "Isn't it annoying when every movie is called Bollywood and ppl can't differentiate between Tamil and Telugu?"

One furious user wrote: "An idiot for saying #RRR is a Tamil movie. It is a Telugu movie."

