Proud to represent Indian cinema at Marrakech International Film Festival: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh says he is overwhelmed to be feted at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, where the Bollywood star represented Indian cinema on global stage.

The 37-year-old actor, known for Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy, said he is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco, a country away from home.

"Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude!" Singh wrote on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

In recognition of his "brilliant career", the actor was bestowed with the Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the festival, which will come to a close on November 19 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid were other cinema personalities to receive the honour.

"Thank you to the Marrakech International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Etoile d'or Award! Proud to be an ambassador for my culture and represent Indian Cinema on the world stage! @marrakechfilmfestival," added Singh.

He also took part in the 'In Conversation With' programme at the festival, which kickstarted on November 11.

Singh will next be seen in Cirkus, which reunites him with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty.