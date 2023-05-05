PV Cine Sammana awards ceremony slated for June 3

The Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana, the biggest and most credible film awards in Karnataka, will be presented at a glittering event slated for June 3.

Actors and technicians from across the industry are eagerly looking forward to the presentation in 24 categories, and four people’s choice categories.

The jury and the trophy were revealed at a glitzy event on April 28. Film buffs can check out the nominations and vote on the Prajavani website (https://www.prajavani.net/cinesamman).

A technical jury of 20, with well-known names from the industry, has shortlisted the nominations. The grand jury comprises Girish Kasaravalli, N Vidyashankar, Hamsalekha, Yogaraj Bhat, Prakash Raj, Shruti Hariharan, and Sumana Kittur.

The selection process is rigorous and transparent. Some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry are expected to attend the awards ceremony in Bengaluru. The first edition of the awards will recognise achievers across 24 categories whose work in 2022 is noteworthy.