‘Radhe Shyam’ first look poster sets a record, Prabhas fans ecstatic

The eagerly-awaited first look poster of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, which was released on July 10, has taken social media by storm and set a record. It was tweeted around 6.3 million times in 24 hours, proving that ‘Darling’ is a pan-India star.

The poster has beaten the first looks of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which were tweeted 4.4 million and 3.5 million times respectively.

Radhe Shyam, directed by ‘Jil’ Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic-drama that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The movie has a reincarnation theme and highlights that true love never dies. The buzz is the film, previously being referred to as Prabhas 20, will have a soft romantic track as opposed to a massy one. It is also unlikely to feature too many action scenes.

Prabhas might, however, go shirtless for a few scenes, much to the delight of ‘die-hard fans’. Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the Baahubali star. The film, being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is likely to have multiple music composers.

Prabhas’ previous release Saaho did not do well at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices but emerged as a smash hit in the Hindi belt. Many feel Radhe Shyam has the potential to make up for the mixed response to the Sujeeth-helmed biggie.

Radhe Shyam is slated to hit screens in 2021.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has already signed his next movie. He will be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for a pan-India flick titled Prabhas 21 after wrapping up Radhe Shyam. The film is likely to revolve around the concept of the ‘inner god’ and feature the mass hero in a superman-like role. The inside talk is that Arvind Swami will play the villain in Prabhas 21 but this has not been confirmed yet.