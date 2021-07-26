Rajkumar-Jayanthi pair ruled Kannada cinema

‘Chandavalliya Thota’, released in 1964, was a special film for Jayanthi. It was her maiden film as a heroine.

She played a strong-willed woman who holds together a family facing turbulence. It was also her first prominent role opposite Dr Rajkumar, a star who had already risen.

The film’s commercial success triggered a spate of big productions in Kannada featuring the hit pair. Jayanthi and Rajkumar starred in 40 films together. 'Jedara Bale' (1968), 'Choori Chikkanna' (1969), 'Sri Krishnadevaraya’ (1970), 'Paropakari' (1970), and 'Kasturi Nivasa' (1971) were among the films that won the hearts of the audience.

“Her relaxed style against Rajkumar was striking,” observes K Puttaswamy, author and Kannada film historian. “She looked forward to working with the matinee idol, and performed with great confidence. She was up for any role opposite Rajkumar,” he says.

Jayanthi had often said she felt like a child when she was around Rajkumar. “He exudes great warmth,” she had once remarked.

The actor had a long-standing association with the Vajreshwari Combines, the banner established by Rajkumar’s wife Parvathamma. She has acted in the highest number of films under the banner.

“Jayanthi amma was very close to our family. She was a regular member at all our family functions. When my father was abducted, she would call us daily to offer support and she prayed for his return. I was lucky to have shared the screen with her in ‘Raj the Showman’ (2009). Her memories will live with us,” actor Puneeth Rajkumar posted on Twitter.

When Shivarjkumar -- Rajkumar’s eldest son-- was set to debut with ‘Anand’ in 1986, Jayanthi readily agreed to play his mother.