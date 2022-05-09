Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor starrer 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' goes on floors

Filming on cricket drama Mr and Mrs Mahi has started, production house Dharma Productions announced Monday.
The movie reunites Roohi (2021) co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor.
"The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!" a tweet shared by the production banner read.
The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!🏏 pic.twitter.com/2sknHwG4oA
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 9, 2022
Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in Mr And Mrs Mahi, whose tagline reads: "No dream is ever chased alone."
The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Kapoor in the title role.
Sharma has collaborated with his Gunjan Saxena co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project.
Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.
The production banner announced Mr And Mrs Mahi in November.
The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.
