Rajyotsava song

Devskanda M Krishna
Devskanda M Krishna
  Oct 31 2020
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 00:21 ist

Renowned Kannada singer Supriya Raghunandan is releasing a new song on Kannada Rajyotsava day. The song, titled ‘Kannada Nammusiru’ and written by V V Gopal, will be sung by Supriya and her student group of 40 people, who range between five and 55 years of age.

The song is composed by Supriya’s husband, Raghunandan Ramakrishna, who is a composer and flautist.

“I give importance to Kannada literature also,” she added, explaining that the song itself is about Karnataka and the Kannada language, with lyrics that describe how the language sounds, and is an ode to the state as well. The song can be viewed here, on November 1: www.facebook.com/Suraaghavi

