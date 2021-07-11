Rakshit Shetty to star in, direct upcoming movie 'Richard Anthony'

Actor Rakshit Shetty is set to star in and direct the upcoming Kannada movie Richard Anthony, backed by Hombale Films. The makers released a teaser of the flick, which garnered attention as it did not feature the protagonist's face. The biggie is touted to be a mystery drama with a 'layered' storyline and will go on the floors early next year.

The announcement comes at a time when Hombale Films has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. The banner came into the limelight when Yash's KGF broke the language barrier to become a hit in most markets. The production house is working on KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster, and the Prabhas-starrer Salaar. The buzz is Richard Anthony has the potential to be another memorable outing for Hombale Films.

Very excited to announce #RichardAnthony with @rakshitshetty. Good Cinema runs in his blood, with his creative brilliance and dedications he will make a movie you don't want to Miss! Journey to a refreshing story with layers of mystery from Jan'22 — Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) July 11, 2021

Rakshit is no stranger to filmmaking as he previously wielded the microphone for the 2014 crime anthology Ulidavaru Kandanthe, which emerged has attained cult status. The film had an impressive cast that included Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Yagna Shetty.

It was remade in Tamil as Richie with Nivin Pauly in the lead but the remake did not live up to the expectations. It remains to be seen whether Richard Anthony proves to be another feather in his cap. Rakshit, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star was last seen in the 2019 release Avane Srimannarayana. The fantasy comedy received rave reviews from fans and is considered to be a success. It starred Shanvi Srivastava as the leading lady and was an important release for her.

He is working on 777 Charlie, slated to hit the screens in multiple languages. The film, directed by Kiranraj K, is touted to be a heartwarming story about the bond between the protagonist Dharma and 'man's best friend'. Actors Bobby Simha and Danish Sait of Humble Politician Nograj fame.

Rakshit will also seen in Kirik Party 2, a sequel to the 2016 campus film Kirik Party, which is in the pre-production stage.

