Rashmika Mandanna to be part of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie: Reports

Actor Dulquer Salmaan will soon be seen in a Telugu movie, to be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to the reports, Rashmka Mandanna is likely to play a special role in the biggie. If this is the case, the flick will mark her first collaboration with the Mollywood star. The film features the Solo hero in the role of an Army officer and is likely to have a commercial storyline. Mrunal Thakur, the star of movies such as Batla House and Toofaan, plays the leading lady opposite DQ in what will be the first Telugu movie of her career.

Dulquer is no stranger to Tollywood as he previously acted in Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati, which emerged as a hit. It remains to be seen whether this movie helps him find a foothold in the industry.

The star, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Kurup, a film based on the life of a real-life criminal. The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to its teaser, a clear indication that things are heading in the right direction. He also has the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, and Salute in his kitty.

Rashmika on the other hand is working on Pushpa. It has been directed by Sukumar and marks the Geetha Govindam actor's first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The biggie is touted to an actioner and revolves around the issue of smuggling. Fahadh Faasil, the star of 'digital blockbusters' such as CU Soon and Malik, plays the antagonist in the movie.

Rashmika will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, which marks her Bollywood debut. The film is touted to be a spy thriller and will cater to an urban mass audience. She also has the Hindi film Goodbye, featuring 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, in her kitty.