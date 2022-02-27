Rasika Dugal shoots for 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in UK

Rasika Dugal shoots for upcoming movie 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in UK

Rasika will be seen alongside Arjun Mathur in the film

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 27 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 18:27 ist
Actor Rasika Dugal. Credit: IANS Photo

 Bollywood actor Rasika Dugal has started the shoot of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli in UK. She will be stationed in the UK for a month. The film will be headlined by Rasika and Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur.

Earlier, Rasika took to her social media handle and shared the news of having commenced its shoot with her fans and followers.

She posted a picture with her co-actor Arjun Mathur and the rest of the team. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rasika wrote, "While the monkey is merely bored, man has boredom plus imagination. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli NOW FILMING."

The Out Of Love actor piqued our curiosity with the quirky caption and made us wonder about its relevance to the film.

Rasika will be seen as a volleyball coach for a series titled Spike. The actor recently shot for the project in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rasika Dugal
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 