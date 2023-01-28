Raveena Tandon to feature in Disney+ Hotstar’s new drama series

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon is set to headline a new web series for Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced Saturday.

In a press release, the streamer said the upcoming Hotstar Special will see Raveena in a never seen before avatar.

Raveena, who was recently conferred with a Padma Shri award, said the show has given her the opportunity to reinvent herself as an actor.

"I'm extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I've always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I've ever played and this show has given me just that,” the 48-year-old actor, who made her OTT debut with Netflix's Aranyak, said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said they are thrilled to collaborate with Raveena.

"She is and has been a superstar throughout her journey in the Indian film industry and together, Disney+ Hotstar and Raveena Tandon will soon bring some magic on the audience screens," Banerjee said.

The streaming service is yet to share the plot details and other cast members of the untitled show.

According to reports, the show is a remake of the American drama thriller Revenge.

Raveena's upcoming projects also include feature films Patna Shukla and romantic-comedy Gudchadhi with Sanjay Dutt.