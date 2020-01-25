Republic Day 2020: 9 unforgettable patriotic songs for the special day

Indians across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the nation's 71st Republic Day on Sunday (January 26) and this has grabbed a great deal of attention. The special occasion is all about honouring the ideals/principles which form the basis of the country's Constitution while expressing one's love for the motherland. Over the years, several artistes have paid tribute to the 'idea of India' through soul-stirring songs. Here, is a look at some of the most popular patriotic numbers.

Teri Mitti

This underrated gem from Akshay Kumar's Kesari talks about undying affection for the motherland while highlighting how several valiant soldiers willingly sacrificed their lives for India during the Battle of Saragarhi.

Ae Watan

The Sunidhi Chauhan-rendered song was one of the major highlights of Alia Bhatt's Raazi and highlighted how one's motherland is always an inseparable part of his or her identity.

Yeh Jo Des

Composed and rendered by maestro AR Rahman, Yeh Jo Des from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades struck a chord because of his simple lyrics, which left some fans teary-eyed.

I Love My India

Sung by ace singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Hariharan, the I Love My India song from Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes highlighted the unique nature of Indian culture and clicked with all and sundry due to its lifting musical arrangement and simple yet powerful lyrics.

Kashtiyan Bhi

The energetic Kashtiyan Bhi number from Kamal Haasan's Hindustani talks about the rise of a new dawn for India while highlighting the undying spirit of a freedom fighter.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai

The Tamil film Roja became a rage up North with the Hindi-dubbed version raking in the moolah. The soulful Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai, in particular, clicked with the masses thanks to Hariharan's emotional rendition.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo

Lata Mangeshkar's timeless classic is a fitting tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to secure a bright future of India.

Jab Zero Diya

This inspiring number from Manoj Kumar's cult hit Purab Aur Pashim celebrated the greatness of the Bharat, highlighting how India has always been a world leader when it comes to imparting knowledge.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka

Another evergreen classic, Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka from Dilip Kumar's Naya Daur is a wonderful celebration of India's rich cultural heritage. Sung by the one and only Mohd Rafi, the song continues to enthrall Indians even today.