Reynolds teaming up with Gal Gadot for 'Red Notice'

Ryan Reynolds has joined Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in action heist thriller "Red Notice".

The film, which was earlier set at Universal Pictures, is now moving forward at Netflix, reported Deadline.

A major coup for the streaming service, the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed movie will start production in 2020.

Gadot and Johnson were attached with the project when Universal acquired the project as a pitch early following a bidding battle last year, one where Netflix came in second.

But Universal announced Monday that it will now release an untitled film in place of the previously announced November 13, 2020 debut of "Red Notice".

According to Deadline, after Thurber drafted his pitch into a screenplay with a budget, the filmmakers sensed hesitation from Universal in a meeting late last month.

When Thurber's finished script was shown to Netflix 10 days ago, the streaming platform committed to everything the filmmakers delivered and a complex deal was brokered during the holiday break.

Thurber has earlier directed Johnson in "Central Intelligence" and "Skyscraper" and Gadot will reteam with her "Fast and Furious" Johnson on the project.

"Red Notice" will be released in 2020.