Ricky Kej tipped for Grammy hat-trick, his album 'Divine Tides' earns 2023 Grammy nomination

Music lovers across the globe are celebrating the 2023 Grammy nominations and it is a joyous moment for all Indians with Ricky Kej emerging as everyone’s favourite to complete a historic hat-trick.

The Indian music composer and 2-time Grammy winner Ricky has earned his third nomination at the Grammys. This time, Ricky Kej is nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category at the 65th instalment of the awards. The nominations were announced by the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr on November 15.

Bengaluru-based composer Ricky expressed his joy about bagging this third Grammy nomination for Divide Tides and said, “It feels completely surreal to be nominated again for a Grammy Award. Especially for the Best Immersive Album Category. Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides from the ground up as an immersive experience. Also, to be nominated alongside in competition with Christina Aguilera and Chainsmokers is a huge honour.”

Ricky Kej’s previous Grammy Award wins came for his albums Winds of Samsara (2015) and Divine Tides (2022).

Based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, Winds of Samsara was a runaway success and for Divine Tides, Ricky collaborated with rock legend Stewart Copeland (The Police). It was also well-received by music enthusiasts.

Featuring artists from around the world, the current Grammy-nominated music album Divine Tides is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species. The album is nominated for its stunning immersive audio mix, created by industry veterans Herbert Waltl and Eric Schilling. This critically acclaimed album has already won several awards at various festivals from around the world, including a Grammy Award earlier this year, for Best New Age Album.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 5th, 2023 in Los Angeles, California where the winners will be felicitated.