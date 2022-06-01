RIP KK: Initial post-mortem report points to cardiac arrest as reason behind death

As the nation mourns the demise of KK, several videos have surfaced on social media of the singer looking unwell while being rushed out of the venue and him sweating profusely, raising concerns about the arrangements at the venue, where air-conditioning was allegedly not working. Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. He was accorded gun salute at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.
Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away following a live concert here, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.
The preliminary post-mortem report of popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), who died on late Tuesday evening in the city, after a stage performance, has cited the cause of death to be "normal", without any trace of foul play.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Wednesday mourned the death of "younger brother"KKand remembered how he and the singer began their journey together with Gulzar's "Maachis". Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known asKK, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.
KKmemorably sang ‘Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan’, composed by Bhardwaj for the 1996 movie with co-singers Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal.“Mera chhota Bhaiyaa. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS (‘Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan’. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji’s ‘pani pani re’) Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein.. Bepanah dard.. Bichhdey sabhee baari baari," the composer shared on Twitter.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the demise of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, and said his songs will continue to rule the emotions of millions of people.
Actor and talk show host Shekhar Suman recalled meeting KK during the shoot of his late night talk show, 'Movers & Shakers'. He also remembered him singing a mellifluous track from the 2014 movie 'Heartless', which had Adhyayan Suman, his son, as one of the leading characters.
Celebrated singer Papon recalled one of his early days when he performed an open act at a live gig forKKand how the late singer inspired the Assamese singing sensation to become a better artiste. Unspooling his recollections in an interview with IANS, Papon said: "I am still very emotional about the whole incident; I mean I am in shock, so I am sorry I think I can't really articulate what's going on in my mind."
Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan expressed his shock over the untimely death ofKKby writing a heartfelt, elaborate post about the singer's impact on his films. "The sudden demise of noted singer Sri Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known asKK, pained me immensely," Pawan Kalyan said in a press note released on Wednesday. "SriKKhad a special style of singing in the world of film music and I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace."
Megastar Chiranjeevi mourns KK's death by recalling 'Dayi Dayi Damma'
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his shock at KK's untimely death in Kolkata on Tuesday. The actor also revealed that the late singer crooned his most famous song from Indra, Dayi Dayi Damma, picturised on Sonali Bendre and him.
"Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul" Chiranjeevi wrote, noting: "He sang 'Daayi Daayi Damma' from 'Indra' for me." He added: "My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK."
Family of singer pay their last respects to him at Rabindra Sadan
Gun salute is being accorded to singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata.
KK's mortal remains being taken from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata
;
KK's untimely demise huge loss for music world: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday mourned the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) terming it a "huge loss" for the music world.
In a facebook post, Vijayan said it's tragic to hear the sad news of the passing away of KK.
"He was engaged in his favourite passion even when he passed away. He was a hugely popular singer in various languages and I join his friends and relatives in their grief, said Vijayan.
The 53-year-old singer KK was born to Kerala parents, but was settled in Delhi.(IANS)
Singer Rupankar Bagchi trolled for anti-KK comments just before death
Popular Bengali singer-songwriter, Rupankar Bagchi was trolled for uploading a video on the social media, raising questions on Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)'s singing talents shortly after the latter's last show at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday evening.
Bagchi's video was uploaded between KK's last performance and his death.
on Facebook, Bagchi raised a question -- Who is this KK?
It is learnt that after watching the last show of KK online from Odisha, Bagchi, a national award-winning singer-songwriter, came live on Facebook, where he made such controversial comments on the singing talent of KK.(IANS)
Big loss for Indian music industry: Daler shares emotional message
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi said the untimely death of popular singer KK on Tuesday night in Kolkata, at a time when the country was still reeling under the shock of Sidhu Moosewala's killing, was "another huge loss".
"It's very sad. He was such a simple, shy private person," Daler Mehndi tweeted: "It's a big loss for the Indian music industry. I have always admired his sense of music. May he rest in peace. May God give strength to all his fans and family."
Video of KK being rushed out of venue surfaces, concerns raised about arrangements
As the nation mourns the demise of KK, several videos have surfaced on social media of the singerlooking unwell while being rushed out of the venue and him sweating profusely, raising concernsabout the arrangements at the venue, where air-conditioning was allegedly not working.
At one point, KK was seen gesturing to a man on stage and appeared to be talking about the air-conditioning.
One could hear voices saying, "Bohot zyada garam hai (it is very hot)".
Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show
Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment. Despite feeling uneasy, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, did complete his scheduled time of performance on late Tuesday evening as per the contract he entered into with Kolkata-based Gurudas College.
BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part, TMC says don't politicise death
The demise of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, in Kolkata kicked off a political debate on Wednesday with the opposition BJP blaming the West Bengal administration for lapses and demanding an impartial probe, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling TMC which asked the saffron camp not to politicise death.(PTI)
Kerala CM condoles demise of Bollywood singer KK
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the untimely demise of well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. A versatile singer, KK, who has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages, died at the age of 53 after a concert in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening. "Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as #KK, was a versatile singer who enthralled us with his unique voice. Anguished by the news of his untimely demise", Vijayan tweeted. (PTI)
His voice and songs will stay till eternity, says Arvind Kejriwal
Mamata says government ensuring all requisite support to KK's family
Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to say: "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."
KK was part of my career, says Akshay Kumar
West Bengal government to give gun salute to singer KK at Kolkata airport
Kolkata Police register a case of unnatural death over singer KK's demise.
KK's family reaches CMRI hospital in Kolkata
I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way: Music composer Anupam Roy
His hits from the 2000s included Aankhon Me Terifrom the movie Om Shanti Omand Khuda Jaanefrom "Bachna Ae Haseeno."
"I cannot believe that such a talented artist left us this way. He had two back-to-back programmes in Kolkata," music composer Anupam Roy told AFP.
Like other playback singers in India who become stars in their own right, his songs were dubbed over in films, with the actors lip-synching along.
Born in Delhi, the versatilesingerrecorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.
Tollywood music composer Thaman S condole the singer's demise
He said: "This is Most Shocking ..... Kk ji ..... An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not with us today ..... Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ..... life!!!!"
KK's last Instagram post showed him 'excited' for his show in Kolkata
B-Town mourns the demise of singer with golden voice KK
Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal...:Shankar Mahadevan
'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance
KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening, singing some of his most iconic songs, includingPyaar ke Pal,the video of which is being circulated among fans and well-wishers.
Post-mortem to ascertain exact reason of KK's death to be conducted today
Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.
You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us: Papon
KK's last performance in Kolkata
Not your time to go: Mohit Chauhan
One of the nicest guys the music industry ever had: Babul Supriyo
Unable to wrap my head around this news: Shreya Ghoshal
The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible: Ajay Devgn
His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music: Amit Shah
The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being: Vishal Dadlani
This song by KK will live forever: Derek O'Brien
Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim
His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups: PM Narendra Modi
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss!: Akshay Kumar