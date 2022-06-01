RIP Krishnakumar Kunnath: KK's songs struck a chord with people of all age groups, says PM Modi

  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 08:04 ist
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a performance in the city. Here's how leaders from the industry and political circles reacted to his passing.
    One of the nicest guys the music industry ever had: Babul Supriyo

    Unable to wrap my head around this news: Shreya Ghoshal

    The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible: Ajay Devgn

    His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music: Amit Shah

    The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being: Vishal Dadlani

    This song by KK will live forever: Derek O'Brien

    Adored by all, Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) gave a stellar performance at Nazrul Manch just a while back: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

    His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups: PM Narendra Modi

    Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss!: Akshay Kumar