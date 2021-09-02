RIP Sidharth Shukla: A promising actor gone too soon

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away in Mumbai on Thursday(September 2) following a heart attack. He was 40. The young star was born on December 12, 1980 in Mumbai to Civil engineer Ashok Shukla and his wife Rita He made an impact in the modelling world when he emerged as a runner-up in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest, held in 2004. Sidharth represented India in a modelling contest held in Turkey the next year, adding another feather to his cap.

The initial years

The young sensation eventually made his acting debut in 2008 with the TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, which clicked with the target audience. He next appeared on Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, which saw him act opposite Sanjeeda Sheikh. It ended in 2010, a year after its premiere. Sidharth also appeared in Aahat, a popular horror show. He tried consolidating his standing in the TV industry with Love U Zindagi, a show 'inspired by' the Bollywood movie Jab We Met.

Hitting the right notes

It was, however, his portrayal of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar on the cult show Balika Vadhu that established him as a household name. His character clicked with the audience and helped him win an Indian Television Academy Award.



Bollywood calling

Sidharth subsequently participated in the celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but failed to win the trophy. Shortly thereafter, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the Dharma Productions-backed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2014.



King of reality shows



He returned to the small screen when he hosted Savdhaan India. a series about real-life crimes. In 2016, he garnered a fair deal of attention when he won Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, a reality show hosted by Arjun Kapoor. The next year he appeared alongside Rashami Desai of Uttaran fame in Dil Se Dil Tak, a show loosely-based on the Bollywood film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Bigg Boss win and digital success



The year 2020 proved to be a memorable one for Sidharth as he won Bigg Boss 13, a reality show hosted by Bollywood A-lister Salman Khan. This helped him score a 'digital blockbuster with the web series Broken But Beautiful 3, which marked his OTT debut. It was the third instalment of the Broken But Beautiful franchise and revolved around the relationship between two people from different backgrounds. His portrayal of Agastya Rao, a struggling theatre writer, received rave reviews from critics and fans alike.



His untimely death has left his colleagues heartbroken. Here are a few reactions.

