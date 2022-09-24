Rishab: I always aim to reflect issues of society

Kannada cinema is proud of its own RRR: Raj, Rishab and Rakshit Shetty. If you compare them with cricket, Raj is an unpredictable batsman capable of springing a surprise while Rakshit is a grafter, taking his own time to churn out unique projects. Rishab is akin to a busy customer at the crease, always exploring opportunities and always experimenting, with a keen eye for quality all along.

With ‘Kantara’, Rishab dons the director’s hat again. It’s the first time he is playing a lead in his film. The 39-year-old knows a thing or two about making people curious about his project. And what’s more, his latest is backed by ‘KGF’-fame Hombale Films, masters in film promotion.

Like his previous hit ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale’, ‘Kantara’ also deals with a social issue. The racy trailer shows a man vs nature conflict. It’s a film rooted in nativity. Rishab seems to have got the casting right for his dark tale, with the dependable Kishore and Achyuth Kumar back in a familiar set up after the classic ‘Ulidavaru Kandante’ in 2014.

One week ahead of the film’s release on September 30, Rishab spoke to Showtime about the film. Excerpts:

Wasn’t it exhaustive to act in a physically demanding role and also direct the film?

Physical transformation wasn’t a big challenge for me as I wasn’t aiming to get a six pack look. I had to be fit and it wasn’t difficult as I am trained in wrestling and judo. I play Shiva, a rebellious man. I had to be rough and tough as I had to be part of the buffalo race Kambala. You need a lot of stamina as people get tired after two to three rounds. I have ridden the buffalo for 36 rounds. For preparation, I underwent mixed martial arts and kick boxing training.

You are seen performing the Bhootha Kola. How did you master the folk art?

It’s a very spiritual process. It is performed by a certain community in coastal Karnataka. I spoke to members from that community and they guided me. Bhootha Kola is part of my identity. Even people from this region who go abroad for work, come back to witness it every year.

To get into the zone fully, I stopped eating non-vegetarian food for a month before the shoot. We treated the shooting spot as ‘devara sthana’, a temple, and didn’t cook meat there. At one point, I got an answer as to why I made this film. Perhaps it was for me to feel this positive energy, and be a part of my culture. Because of some divine energy, we were able to finish shoots in the night despite some harmful incidents and snake scares. Raj B Shetty choreographed the Kola portion, as he grew up seeing it. During my performance, I forgot everything and went into a trance. It’s as if I was chosen for the role.

You seem to be a meticulous director, finishing projects in quick time.

We shot ‘Kantara’ in 96 days. For me, the season was very important because otherwise, we would have had to wait for a year. Once I get an idea, I immediately get going. During the preparation period, it might be stressful to work with me. During the writing process, I need help with the dialogues. I work closely with Abhijit Mahesh and Raj for the dialogues. Once I know I have a quality team, I don’t hesitate to push myself as a filmmaker.

‘Ricky’ was intense and dealt with naxalism. ‘SHPS’ was light-hearted yet touched upon the language issue. ‘Kantara’ seems dark and has a message too.

If I don’t change genres, I feel bored. There is a conscious attempt to reflect issues of society.

‘Kantara’ isn’t dubbed in other languages...

Every movie cannot be released on a pan-India scale. Now, filmmakers are using the trend to generate revenue. This is a film rooted in Kannada culture. So I will tell it in Kannada, and release it with subtitles. That’s what Malayalam films do. I am not a Yash or an Allu Arjun to aim for pan-India success. To release a film in Hindi costs Rs 10 crore. Who are you betting on? I haven’t reached that level.