Robbie Coltrane died due to organ failure: Reports

Robbie Coltrane died due to multiple organ failure: Reports

Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for essaying the role of the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Oct 23 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 16:22 ist
Students make paintings to pay tribute to Hollywood actor Robbie Coltrane: PTI Photo

Scottish star Robbie Coltrane passed away due to multiple organ failure, according to UK media reports.

Coltrane, popular for featuring in film franchises like Harry Potter and James Bond, died on October 14 at the age of 72 at a hospital in his native Scotland.

The actor was suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, according to his death certificate as quoted by news website The Independent.

Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for essaying the role of the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise.

He also appeared as Valentin Zukovsky, a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

News of the actor’s death led to tributes from the world of cinema, including his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hollywood
Entertainment News
Harry Potter

What's Brewing

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

The will to change

The will to change

Monetise your photos

Monetise your photos

Theatre chains look to cash in on Ind-Pak T20 WC clash

Theatre chains look to cash in on Ind-Pak T20 WC clash

Lightning: Power issues damage home gadgets in B'luru

Lightning: Power issues damage home gadgets in B'luru

 