Ryan Reynolds offers USD 5000 reward to help find woman's stolen teddy bear

  • Jul 27 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 14:58 ist
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is offering USD 5000 reward for the person who finds the teddy bear belonging to a woman from Vancouver.

The stuffed toy, created by Build-a-Bear, features the woman’s mother's voice who died last June after losing her battle with cancer.

The “Deadpool” star announced the reward in response to a news story shared by CBC TV about Mara Soriano, whose black backpack containing the stuffed bear along with important documents, an iPad, and a Nintendo Switch, was stolen recently.

"Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home," the 43-year-old Canadian actor posted on Twitter.
 

In an emotional social media post, Soriano had said that the teddy bear was a gift from her mother and has a "voice recording saying that she loves me”.

"I listened to and hugged the bear every time I missed her… I don't care about the electronics, I just want my bear back," she said.

Actor Zach Braff also appealed to his social media followers to help find Sariano’s teddy bear.

“I need this bear to come home,” he tweeted.

