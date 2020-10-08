Saif Ali Khan dismisses rumours of distancing himself from daughter Sara Ali Khan

A few websites had recently reported that actor Saif Ali Khan had distanced himself from daughter Sara Ali Khan after her name cropped up in the Narcotics Control Bureau's investigation into an alleged drug scandal in Bollywood and this ruffled a few feathers. The Tashan actor has now dismissed the rumours and made it clear that he is always there for his children.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said that all his children are equally important for him and one cannot take the place of the other. The star added that although he spends a lot of time with son Taimur, he makes it a point to stay in touch with the Kedarnath heroine and Ibrahim.

"I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur," he added.

These comments come at a time when Saif and 'begum' Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child.

Meanwhile, 'Chotte Nawab' is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman that exceeded expectations at the box office while receiving decent reviews from the target audience.

Saif will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films and features Rani Mukerji as the leading lady. The Chef actor also has Prabhas' Adipurush, to be shot in Hindi and Telugu, in his kitty.

On the other hand, Sara will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Coolie No 1 which is a remake of the Govinda-starrer of the same name. The film features Varun Dhawan in the titular role and this has piqued curiosity. It is a crucial release for the actress as her last film Love Aaj Kal did not do well at the box office.