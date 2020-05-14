Salman Khan casting for production venture amid coronavirus lockdown? ‘Bhai’ clears the air

A few unverified reports had recently stated that Bollywood hero Salman Khan had started casting for his next production venture amid the coronavirus lockdown and this ruffled a few feathers. ‘Bhai’ has now, dismissed the rumours and urged fans to ignore such claims. He added that he would be forced to take legal action if anyone tries to misuse his name.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill as most production houses have pushed back the release dates of major movies. 83, Vijay’s Master, V, and Sooryavanshi are just some of the biggies that failed to keep their date with the audience. Moreover, the shoots of flicks such as Jersey and the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been put on the hold to prevent large gatherings. The COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown have created a problem for daily wagers associated with the film fraternity. While quite a few stars have come forward to help the needy, the situation is far from ideal.

Coming back to Salman, he was last seen in the actioner Dabangg 3 that reunited him with his Wanted director Prabhu Deva. The film, the third installment of the Dabangg series, proved to be a commercial success despite not doing as well as expected. It had a strong cast that included Arbaaz Khan, Sandalwood star Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha.

Bollywood’s favourite ‘Sultan’ will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe that marks his second consecutive collaboration with the ‘Indian Michael Jackson’. The film was originally supposed to hit screens this Eid but failed to do so due to the COVID-19 threat. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date once things return to normal.

Salman also has the Sajid Nadiadwala-backed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, marking his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde, in his kitty.