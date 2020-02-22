Salman Khan to play a Sikh cop in his film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma?

Salman Khan is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in Hindi cinema. The veteran actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his dashing screen presence and impressive reel image. Now, 'Bhai' is in the limelight for an awesome reason.According to Filmfare, the Wanted hero will be playing a Sikh cop in his film with brother-in-law and upcoming actor Aayush Sharma. The star is reportedly set to grow a beard for the role and this indicates that something special is on the cards.

Salman had last played a Sikh in the 2008 release Heroes, which did not do too well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the 'Gen Y' audience accepts him in a turbaned avatar this time around.

Interestingly, Salman's 'arch-rival' and Andaaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan will be playing a Sikh in the eagerly-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, a remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, features Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady.

Coming back to Salman, he was last seen in Dabangg 3 that did decent business at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The actioner, a sequel to Dabangg 2, was directed by Prabhudeva and featured Sandalwood hero Sudeep as the antagonist. The cast also included Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Nawab Shah of Darbar fame.

With Dabangg 3 in the rearview, Salman is working in Radhe that marks his second consecutive collaboration with the 'Indian Michael Jackson'. The film, slated to hit screens this Eid, features Disha Patani as the heroine and marks her second collaboration with her Bharat co-star.

Salman will also be seen in the Sajid Nadiadwalla-backed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In other words, the 'Bhai gang' has plenty to look forward to.