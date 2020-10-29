Samantha Akkineni pens emotional note on hosting ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’

Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni, who hosted the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, has taken to Instagram to thank her father-in-law Nagarjuna for giving her the opportunity to be associated with the popular show. The Oh! Baby actor said that she was able to overcome her fear despite no prior experience in anchoring as her ‘Mamagaru’ had faith in her abilities.

Nagarjuna, a pan-India star in his own right, impressed the janta with the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu in 2019. He returned for the fourth and current season much to the delight of fans. ‘King’ was, however, unable to host the latest weekend episode as he was shooting for his latest movie Wild Dog. Sam stepped into his shoes, making her small screen debut. She was joined by young hero Akhil, making the episode a feast for ‘A’ fans.

Meanwhile, Samantha is gearing up to make her digital debut with the eagerly-awaited The Family Man season 2. The Amazon Prime Video-backed series, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role, is expected to release in January 2021. It features her in the role of a Hyderabad-based terrorist and might turn out to be a game-changer for ‘Jaanu’.

Some time ago, she had said that she is excited about connecting with the pan-India audience with The Family Man season 2.

Coming back to Nagarjuna, he is going through a difficult phase on the work front. ‘King’ was last seen in Manmadhudu 2 that did not do well at the box office. He will soon be seen in a ‘rough and tough’ avatar in the previously-mentioned Wild Dog, co-starring Rey actor Saiyami Kher.

He also has the eagerly-awaited Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji of Wake Up Sid fame. The Karan Johar-backed film, starring actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is likely to hit screens later this year