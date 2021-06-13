Samantha Akkineni to act opposite Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming movie?

Noted filmmaker Harish Shankar is set to team up with mass hero Pawan Kalyan for a commercial entertainer, being referred to as PSPK 28, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. According to reports in the Telugu media, the DJ helmer wants to cast Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady opposite the 'Power Star' in the biggie.

He has apparently already approached her but the Mersal star is yet to take a call on the matter. 'Sam' and Pawan Kalyan had previously collaborated for Atharintiki Daaredi, directed by 'Guruji' Trivikram Srinivas. The family drama emerged as a hiot with their chemistry proving to be a highlight. It remains to be seen whether the two reunite for PSPK 28.



Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He garnered attention with his work in Vakeel Saab, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The film set the box office on fire and received positive reviews from fans.

He is working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by ace filmmaker Krish. The period drama revolves around the life of an 'outlaw' and will be released in multiple languages next year. The Gabbar Singh hero is also working on the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead.



Samantha, on the other hand, recently garnered attention with her performance in the series The Family Man 2, which marked her OTT debut. The Amazon original revolved around the clash between an NIA agent, played by Manoj Bajpayee, and a rebel, essayed by the Oh! Baby star. It had an impressive cast that included Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Uday 'Chellam Saab' Mahesh.

Samantha will next be seen in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. There is also the distinct possibility of her acting in Hindi movies and shows in the near future.