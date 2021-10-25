'Satyameva Jayate 2' trailer review: John Abraham at his 'massiest' best

Bollywood star John Abraham on Monday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2 much to the delight of fans. It is an action-packed affair that caters to a mass audience and does a good job of adding to the buzz surrounding the biggie. Here are the main takeaways from the powerful video.

Treat for John fans

The film appears to be an absolute showreel for John as it features the Jism actor in three different roles. The trailer suggests that the flick revolves around what happens when a politician recruits an honest cop to take on a vigilante who is determined to terminate the corrupt. John has apparently done all three roles with full sincerity. The star, who received flak for his work in some of his early films, emerged as the choice of the masses with Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. Satyameva Jayate 2 might help him consolidate his standing if the film lives up to the expectations set by the trailer.

The winning formula

Milap Zaveri's films are synonymous with punch dialogues that cater to the masses. Marjaavan, which clicked with a section of the audience despite mixed reviews is a case in point. It featured raw yet effective dialogues such as 'dobara janam lene se darr jaayenge', which appeal to the aam junta. Satyameva Jayate 2 is apparently no exception as the trailer features punchlines such as 'Bhagat Singh ka banda' that complement the action scenes reasonably well.

Nothing subtle

Patriotism is one of the key themes of the film and the same has been highlighted quite clearly in the trailer as it features a sequence towards the end which pays tribute to the 'tiranga'. It also features references to Mahatma Gandhi.

The surprise package

Divya Khosla, the film's female protagonist, does not play the conventional 'Bollywood heroine' as her character appears to be a fierce individual who knows how to fight for her rights, The actor-director is likely to have a couple of intense. action-packed scenes in Satyameva Jayate 2, a clear indication that this could be a gamechanger for her.

Big screen affair

There's no denying the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic brought the Hindi film industry to a standstill as theatres were closed to avoid large crowds. Mumbai Saga and Roohi tried to revive the industry after the first lockdown but things didn't go as planned. Bell Bottom, the first Hindi movie to release after the second wave, could not reach its potential as it didn't premiere in Maharashtra. Satyameva Jayate 2 with its mass elements may finally bring audiences back to theatres.